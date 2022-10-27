The Pride of Britain Awards returns to ITV tonight with a whole host of inspirational winners across the UK. The annual award show - which has taken place since 1999 - celebrates courageous unsung heroes and brings national attention to extraordinary stories from everyday folk.

The show is hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo and first aired on ITV in 2000.

Potential winners are nominated by the public and are chosen from all ages and walks of life.

Last year celebrated a number of winners including Max Woosey, who spent over 500 nights sleeping in a tent and raising £640,000 for his local hospice. Among 2021’s special recognitions list was Rob Allen, who set up the football club Sands United, in order to provide a community for men who have lost babies and young children.

The event was filmed earlier this week and attended by a cast of celebrities including Peter Andre, Molly Mae-Hague, Lionesses captain Leah Willamson and many more. Here’s how you can watch the inspiring award show on TV and the full list of the winners.

How to watch Pride of Britain Awards 2022

This year’s Pride of Britain Awards ceremony will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Thursday, October 27. If you miss the awards show, you can catch-up on the ITV HUB website.

Full list of Pride of Britain Awards 2022 winners