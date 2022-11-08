Prime minister Rishi Sunak faces another round of PMQs today in what will be just his third since becoming prime minister. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for the weekly event following a visit to the COP27 summit in Egypt where he met other world leaders for the first time since becoming PM.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs for what is sure to be a lively exchange across the benches. Mr Sunak will be surrounded by his cabinet ministers, including Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. With pressure firmly on Mr Sunak with the large lead for Labour in the polls, today’s questions look set to be another defining chapter for the Conservatives.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

When is PMQs?

PMQs gets underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm.