School holidays can cost parents a fortune as they try to keep up with their children’s eating habits and to keep them entertained during the break. Whether you fancy a trip to your local supermarket cafe, or a treat at a local restaurant, there are many establishments across the UK that have promised to help struggling parents keep costs down during the Easter holidays by offering free or cheap dishes.

However, before you take a trip to your favourite restaurant, make sure to check their terms and conditions to ensure that you are getting the best bargain during the school holidays. Here’s a full list of all the places where kids can eat for free or for £1 during the Easter holidays.

Full list of places where kids can eat for free over the Easter holidays

Yo! Sushi

Between April 3 and April 14, kids will be able to eat free all day in Yo! Sushi restaurants when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). Kids will receive a ‘kiddo’ bento box with main dishes including chicken katsu and pumpkin katsu.

They will also receive a dip and a drink, as well as crosswords and colouring sheets as part of the free offering. For more information, visit the Yo! Sushi website.

Dunelm

If you’re making a trip to Dunelm this Easter with your brood, why not make a day of it by visiting the homeware store’s Pausa cafe for a free children’s lunch? Children can get one free main meal, plus two snacks and a drink for every £4 an adult spends in the in-store café.

This offer is available Monday to Friday after 3pm. For more information, visit the Dunelm website.

Dobbies Garden Centres

Dobbies will be offering kids a free meal at their garden centre cafes over the Easter holidays with each traditional adult breakfast main meal purchase.The offer includes a meal from the kids breakfast or lunch menu, or a pick ‘n’ mix meal, plus a drink.

Children’s meals include fish fingers and chicken nuggets, served with garden peas and mash or chips. For more information, visit Dobbies website.

Hungry Horse

Between April 1 and April 16, children can get a free breakfast at selected Hungry Horse pubs with an email exclusive voucher. The voucher is given to up to two free kids’ breakfasts when an adult also purchases a full meal.

Your little ones will also receive a free activity sheet to keep them entertained while you eat. For more information, visit the Hungry Horse website.

The Real Greek

If you fancy Greek cuisine during the Easter break, children can eat for free on Sundays at The Real Greek. At the Greek restaurant, you can get a free kids meal for under 12s for every £10 spent by an adult on Sundays at any of their 23 Real Greek restaurants.

Children’s dishes include a souvlaki wrap or mezze selection. For more information, visit The Real Greek’s website.

Bills

You can feed the family for less this half term at Bills as the restaurant chain is offering free children’s meals during the Easter break. The offer is available for up to two children if one adult orders any main meal.

The free children’s meal is available from April 3 until April 14 - excluding the weekend of April 8 and April 9. For more information, visit the Bills website.

Morrisons

Children under the age of 16 can eat at any Morrisons Cafe for free during the Easter holidays. The free kids main meal is available when an adult spends £4.49 or more on a meal.

The deal also includes a piece of fruit and drink (Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or a bottle of water). For more information, visit the Morrisons website.

Beefeater

Restaurant chain Beefeater will offer free breakfasts for kids over the Easter holidays with its all-you-can-eat deal.Beefeater is offering the deal to two children under the age of 16, with every adult breakfast purchased.

For more information, visit the Beefeater website.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays will be offering free children’s meals over the school break for their new and existing rewards members.Adults must order a main meal in order to receive the kids meal for free.

This offer is available now until April 16.For more information, visit the TGI Fridays website.

Sizzling Pub and Grill

Sizzling Pub and Grill is providing meals for £1 during the Easter break.The cheap meals will be available all day from Monday to Friday during the Easter Holiday.