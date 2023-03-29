Pepsi have released their new, updated recipe in UK stores, which contains around 57 per cent less sugar - 4.55g per 100ml - as part of its work to “provide healthy products”. But the “reformulated” fizzy drink has not been met with critical acclaim by fans.

The new and less sugary version of Pepsi is replacing cans and bottles in stores starting March, while pubs and restaurants will continue to serve the old version for a while longer. Thirty-three centilitre cans of the cola drink now contain 15 grams of sugar, down from 36g, and two-litre bottles have had their sugar content cut from 213 grams to 91g.

But the new “improved” formula has had longtime fans seeing red, with one taking to Twitter saying: "Honestly, regular Pepsi that is sold in the UK supermarkets, the new recipe is utterly disgusting. Honestly hope your sales plummet. Not even advertised on the packaging."

Another said : “Booooo! Pepsi has been making all sorts of annoying decisions this year. The sweetness of Pepsi was one of the big reasons why I preferred it over Coke. Between this decision & getting rid of Sierra Mist they’re really trying to make me not drink their products.”

The reduced sugar has also seen backlash from diabetics, who have previously used the drink to boost their low blood sugar, and Diabetes UK has flagged the change .

One diabetic, who uses the drink as a hypo treatment, said: "As a T1 diabetic this is equally annoying. When my blood sugar is low, I need something high sugar & quick. I’m running out of options as sugars are lowered & replaced by sweeteners in products."

PepsiCo said about the new recipe: "These efforts form part of pep+, our transformation plan to drive positive action for people and the planet.

“As part of this plan, we are making changes to improve the nutritional profile of our snacks and beverages, building on nearly two decades of work prioritising low or no-sugar drinks in the UK and Ireland. Today, over 90% of the colas we sell in the UK and Ireland are sugar-free versions.

