A documentary about Jeremy Paxman and his Parkinson’s diagnosis will air on ITV tonight.

Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s, will follow Jeremy Paxman’s story of living with Parkinson’s disease since his formal diagnosis, 18 months ago.

For the very first time, Jeremy Paxman will allow cameras into his life as he reflects on how Parkinson’s is impacting him.

In this one-off, 60 minute special, Jeremy speaks to the President of Parkinson’s UK, Jane Asher, attends an English National Ballet therapy dance class, and learns to play bowls.

Most Popular

He talks to Sharon Osbourne, whose husband Ozzy has Parkinson’s, as well as a woman who can smell the presence of the disease in others.

Jeremy also meets experts who are at the leading edge of research, including observing a brain dissection.

A staggering 1 in 37 people in the UK will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Jeremy investigates and busts some of the myths surrounding the illness.

Paxman has hosted the game show University Challenge for nearly three decades, but the TV host announced that he will be stepping down following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said : "I think I’ve been doing University Challenge for about 29 years, which is a very, very long time - too long really.

"I always think that if you’re scared of making a decision, do it. The University Challenge people have been brilliant, but I do think that I ought to stop."

How did Jeremy Paxman get diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paxman had fallen on his face and attended A&E where a doctor told him he thought he had Parkinson’s disease after watching him on University Challenge.

The doctor recognised what he called a “Parkinson’s face.”

What is Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NHS , the 3 main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are:

involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremor)

slow movement

stiff and inflexible muscles

How to watch