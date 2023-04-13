Paul O’Grady fans have been left devastated as it has been revealed many episodes of the last series of For The Love of Dogs will not air. Fans will be left in tears by the late presenter’s heartwarming actions in the final series of the beloved show.

One of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s staff members, where the series is filmed, revealed many of Paul’s scenes “won’t see the light of day”. Lots of memories of the late comedian will not be seen by fans as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of Lorraine , he said: “Anyone who knows Paul would acknowledge that probably half of what we filmed was unbroadcastable and will probably never see the light of day. This morning I remembered [when we were filming with a bulldog].

“I think we were doing a wound check. He’d taken a shine to Paul and over the next ten minutes literally pulled Paul from one side of the kennel to the other and back again. At the end of the ten minutes, [Paul] was covered in fur and drool, and we realised we’d been filming the wrong dog. Lots of little memories like that.”

Most Popular

Paul, who died last month aged 67, filmed the last season in late 2022. It will premiere on Thursday, April 13.

A first-look trailer of Thursday’s episode sees Paul caring for a Newfoundland pooch, Peggy, who requires surgery on her back legs. Alongside a team of experts, Paul nurses Peggy through eight weeks of physio, hydrotherapy and walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional final scene, Paul is forced to say goodbye to Peggy when she is healed. Paul tells her he doesn’t have the room to adopt her.

Paul told Peggy: “Oh dear, I wish I was ready for you, Peggy, but I am afraid I can’t do it this time, there is just no room at the inn. Peggy, it’s been a real privilege meeting you, it’s not every day you get to meet a special dog like you. You are very beautiful. It’s been lovely knowing you, take it easy, Peggy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy then starts to whine as she says goodbye to the comedian. Meanwhile, Paul helps a timid Bichone Frise who was left terrified of humans after being dumped in the forest.

Paul also meets an excited Labrastaff with an obsession with water and attempts to entertain them by getting a hose out. The much-loved show was filmed at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The home was close to the comedian’s heart. The final series will be made up of six 30-minute episodes.

When does For the Love of Dogs start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad