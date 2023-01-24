Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has confirmed that the band will split after their forthcoming European concert tour. Urie wishes to put more focus and “energy” to his family after announcing him and his wife are expecting their first child.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (January 24) and nearly 20-years after the group formed in Las Vegas. Brendon Urie made the announcement on Instagram.

The post said: “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey. Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

Brendon Urie continues: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

The Panic! At The Disco frontman went on to thank all of the fans for their years of support. Brendon has been using the pop-rock band as a vehicle for his solo career in recent years, having first formed in 2004 with co-founders Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

They went on to release seven albums with triumphant success, leading to over 9.8 million records sold. Popular tracks and singles such as ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ and ‘Nine In The Afternoon’ catapulted them to stardom.

Panic! At The Disco’s final tour begins in Vienna on February 20 and concludes in Manchester on March 10. Other UK dates include Glasgow (March 3), Birmingham (March 4) and London (March 6 and 7).

How to get tickets to Panic! At The Disco UK tour

Tickets are still available for Panic! At The Disco's final Glasgow show on March 3 at the OVO Hydro.

Tickets are at low availability for Panic! At The Disco's final Birmingham show on March 4 at the Utilita Arena.

Tickets are still available for the first Panic! At The Disco's London show on March 6 at The O2.

Tickets are still available for the second Panic! At The Disco's London show on March 7 at The O2.

While entry for Panic! At The Disco's final-ever show at Manchester's AO Arena on March 10 has completely sold out.

*Please note the availability is correct at the time of writing. There is a chance that it could change, so you are advised to check the gig’s official Ticketmaster page.