Pancake Day is just around the corner, meaning millions of people around the UK will be getting their frying pans at the ready. Before the big day, we look at the reason for the feast and how to create the perfect crepe.

Savoury or sweet, thick or thin, you’ll be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy the delicious treat at least once in a while. Coming in all shapes and sizes, pancake purists will tell you all you need is a sprinkling of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, while others prefer to load theirs up with a wider variety of toppings.

In Christian religion, Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. It was the last chance to indulge for many before the long period of Lent.

Lent is the 40 days leading up to Easter in which people who recognise the tradition will give something up. Shrove Tuesday gets its name from the word “shrive” which means to give absolution, so on this day many Christians attend confession to prepare themselves for Lent.

For others who don’t partake in the religious side of the celebration, it is a day to simply indulge yourself with pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And if you’re going to be loading up on them, you’re going to want to get them right which is why we have provided a recipe to guarantee you thin and crispy pancakes every time.

When is Pancake Day 2023?

Markers at the ready! This year Pancake Day falls on February 21. Which of course, is a Tuesday.

How to make the perfect pancake

If you’re not sure on how to make the perfect pancake (in our opinion) don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This recipe makes eight perfectly thin and crispy pancakes.

Ingredients

100g plain flour

2 eggs

300ml semi-skimmed milk

1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil, plus extra for frying

A pinch of salt

Topping of choice

Method