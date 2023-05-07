News you can trust since 1855
Outlander books in order: Historical fantasy novels written by Diana Galbadon on which epic TV series is based

The Outlander TV series has picked up millions of fans around the world- but here’s what you need to know about the books it was based on 

By Patrick Hollis
Published 7th May 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

Outlander has become one of the most popular TV shows out there, with elements of sci-fi, history and romance to keep fans engaged. Although it has become a big hit on the small screen, the series is famously based on a book series. 

Written by Diana Galbadon, the Outlander series spans decades and encapsulates all the drama and action which we’ve come to see on TV. According to Diana, the series was started “by accident” but has since grown to no fewer than nine books. 

On how to approach the collection, Diana herself admits they could be read independently of each other. She did however recommend reading them in the traditional order. 

On her website, Diana said: “The books can be read independently of each other (I can’t be sure that people seeing the newest one on a bookstore table will realise that it’s part of a series, so the books are (with minor exceptions) engineered to stand alone, but if you have a choice, I’d strongly recommend beginning at the beginning, with Outlander, and reading through the story in order of publication.” 

    Outlander book series in chronological order

    A new book unveils locations in and around Edinburgh where the hit show Outlander was filmed. The television series stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.A new book unveils locations in and around Edinburgh where the hit show Outlander was filmed. The television series stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
    1. Outlander, which is published as Cross Stitch in the U.K.

    2. Dragonfly in Amber

    3. Voyager

    4. Drums of Autumn

    5. The Fiery Cross

    6. A Breath of Snow and Ashes

    7. An Echo in the Bone

    8. Written in My Own Heart’s Blood

    9. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone

