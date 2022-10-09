News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Only Connect looking for contestants - how to apply to be on BBC quiz show

Put your best brains forward - BBC quiz show, Only Connect, is looking for new contestants.

By Jamie Jones
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:32 pm - 1 min read

Contestants are being urged to put their best brains forward to take part in cult BBC Two quiz show, Only Connect.

The programme, hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, is returning for a new series next year - and producers want to hear from anyone who may have what it takes to triumph. "Only Connect is seeking teams of three players, or single applicants, or teams of two looking for like-minded teammates, to pool their combined wits to solve fiendish conundrums and vexing puzzles," said a spokesperson.

Amassing a significant loyal fanbase, contenstants on are warned “knowledge will only take you so far”. The programme features teams going head to head, finding connections between seemingly unrelated things. The quiz show’s title is taken from a passage in E M Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End which reads: “Only connect the prose and the passion, and both will be exalted”.

Victoria Coren Mitchell, wearing a red polka dot dress, behind the desk presenting Only Connect (Credit: BBC/Parasol Media Limited/Rory Lindsay)

Most Popular

    How to apply for Only Connect

    Returning for a new series in the new year, the show is asking for applicants to get in touch before the closing date on November 25. Even if you have applied previously, you can still throw your hat in the ring again to see if you are successful second time around but you do have to be aged 18 or above and be resident in the UK or Channel Islands. To request an application form, email [email protected]

    BBCBBCBBC TwoVictoria Coren Mitchell