TikTok star Noodle the Pug has died aged 14, his owner has confirmed. The dog rose to fame on the popular social media app in a series of videos dubbed ‘bones, or no bones’ in which his owner, Jonathan Graziano, recorded whether Noodle would stand up, or simply flop back over onto his dog bed in the morning.

When Noodle flopped, his owner declared it a “no bone” day and advised his viewers not to take any risks. But, when Noodle stood tall in the morning, Graziano said it was a “bones” day, and was cause for celebration.

But, despite all the laughs and happiness Noodle brought to his owner and viewers alike, Noodle’s tearful owner took to his page with a very sad update on one of TikToks most loved dogs. Graziano said: "I’m so sorry to have to tell you this, but Noodle passed yesterday (Saturday).

“He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad, it’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive.

"I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness. He made millions of people happy - what a run! Thank you for loving him."

TikTok is full of accounts dedicated to animals, but not many can boast the numbers and attention that Noodle garnered. His videos received millions of views, with the account featuring the much loved pug racking up some 4.5 million.

Noodle the pug has died. Picture: Jongraz/Instagram