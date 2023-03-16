NHS unions have this morning reportedly been offered a new pay deal. This comes following various talks including unions who represent workers across the service.

The update follows the decision from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to suspend strike action last month. Unison and GMB, unions which also represent NHS workers, followed suit in suspending action.

The news of the pay offer comes on the last of three days of industrial action being carried out by junior doctors. Over 30,000 have been on picket lines across the country since March 14.

The Independent have reportedly seen the offer made to the NHS Unions. It is that unions have been offered a 2% one off payment for all staff for 2022-23 as well as a 4% covid recovery bonus.

Also included in the offer is a pay uplift of 5.2% for 2023-24. More details are expected to be announced later.

