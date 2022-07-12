New look fairground is coming to Butlin's Skegness

Butlin's new fairground is opening in Easter 2023. It will feature four brand-new rides. This includes a UK first, refurbished existing rides.

The new fairground will be filled with music, lights and food stalls. The new food and drink venue will serve fairground favourites.

The rides are popular on all Butlin's breaks. Guests will be able to have unlimited goes on the four new rides and they will all be included in the holiday price. In total there will 12 rides to enjoy in 2023. The four new rides coming to Skegness are:

Eclipse

The first of its kind in the UK. Riders are seated back-to-back, with legs dangling below, as the two arms intertwine for a thrilling, gravity-driven experience.

Orbiter

Reach new heights with a bird’s-eye view of the Skegness resort as thrill seekers are lifted to the top of the 15-meter tower. Experience a series of ‘bounce and drop’ sequences, with the tower lighting up as you plunge back down.

Santa Fe Train

Inspired by Butlin’s archives, this classic train ride with four covered carriages offers a gentle and enjoyable journey for all ages.

Super Swing

Tots through to teens will feel the rush as this larger-than-life swing swoops 27 degrees. This stomach-floating ride lights up as it accelerates and will be a favourite for all the family.

Alongside the new fairground opening in Skegness in 2023, will be SKYPARK, the most exciting playground in the UK. There will be six zones, four tunnels and the UKs longest seesaw for the family to enjoy.

Showtime Midweek breaks in April 2023 start from £79 (£19.75pp) and both the new look fairground and SKYPARK will be free to access to keep all the family entertained.