Nearly half of gamblers have never actually played in a casino

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent), of those who flutter online, worry about getting it wrong in person, and 22 per cent fret about looking out of place

Others worried about having to travel there or not having anyone to go with (both 20 per cent).

Of those who have been to a casino, 15 per cent have only done this once or twice.

A spokesperson for Online Betting Guide, which commissioned the research of 1,000 adults as part of its gambling report, said: "Habits are changing all the time.

“Online gaming sites are becoming more and more popular, and in-person equivalents are evolving to meet the new needs.

“If they don’t, they run the risk of being left behind as ever-more of the world moves to an online-first experience.”

The results also found 43 per cent of gamblers feel an in-person casino has too many barriers to entry.

While 32 per cent just feel more confidence behind the screen, with just 16 per cent having more courage in the flesh.

The future of casinos

But London (49 per cent), Las Vegas (31 per cent) and Paris (12 per cent) are among the locations gamblers would most like to gamble in person.

It also emerged 83 per cent feel the internet has fundamentally changed the way people play.

A quarter currently gamble less than they did five years ago, with 42 per cent typically playing between one to five times a week.

And six in 10 wouldn’t be surprised if the future of gambling involved virtual casinos, such as an online simulation of a real-life casino, where they can play at home.

Playing the lottery draw (53 per cent), betting on sport (52 per cent) and scratch cards (41 per cent) are the most common activities.

But 40 per cent of punters, polled via OnePoll, prefer games which require an element of skill, such as predicting sports scores or playing poker, while 16 per cent like to leave it to pure chance - such as roulette.

OLBG’s spokesperson added: “We gamble in all sorts of different ways every day - not taking out a coat when the weather’s uncertain could even be seen as a form of gambling.

“This research really shows how much the world is changing to meet the growing demand for online content.