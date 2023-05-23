National Television Awards announce new category with Prince Harry among nominees- full list of nominations
The 2023 National Television Awards (NTAs) will take place in September and the awards show has announced a new category featuring Prince Harry.
The NTAs will face a huge shake-up later this year after the awards show announced new categories for 2023. The longlist of nominations was released on May 22 and confirmed a new category would be introduced, with the Duke of Sussex among the nominations.
The new TV interview category features nominations including Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby, Louis Thereux Interviews… and Piers Morgan Uncensored. Another new category for this year is the Reality Competition section which acknowledges The Apprentice, SAS Who Dares Wins, The Traitors and many more.
This year, the NTAs will take place in September and will be hosted once again by Joel Dommett. The presenter will host the ceremony at The O2 in London, with a plethora of famous TV stars in attendance.
Here’s a full list of the nominees for the 2023 National Television Awards.
National Television Awards - full list of nominees
New Drama
- A Spy Among Friends
- Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- BEEF
- Better
- Beyond Paradise
- Black Bird
- Blue Lights
- Crossfire
- Great Expectations
- House of the Dragon
- Karen Pirie
- Litvinenko
- Malpractice
- Marriage
- Nolly
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ridley
- SAS Rogue Heroes
- Sherwood
- Stonehouse
- Suspect
- Ten Pound Poms
- The Bear
- The Catch
- The Control Room
- The Devil’s Hour
- The English
- The Gold
- The Hunt for Raoul Moat
- The Last of Us
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Power
- The Rig
- The Suspect
- Trom
- Wednesday
- Welcome to Chippendales
Reality competition
- Dated & Related
- Go Hard or Go Home
- I Kissed a Boy
- Loaded in Paradise
- Love Is Blind
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- Rise and Fall
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Tempting Fortune
- The Apprentice
- The Traitors
- Too Hot to Handle
Authored Documentary
- Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live
- Charlene White: Empire’s Child
- Chris Kamara: Lost for Words
- Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All
- Emily Atack: Asking for It?
- James Arthur: Out of Our Minds
- John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
- Katie Price: Trauma and Me
- Kelly Holmes: Being Me
- Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile
- KSI: In Real Life
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Michael J. Fox: Still
- Oti Mabuse: My South Africa
- Pamela: A Love Story
- Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me
- Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
- Spencer Matthews: Finding Michael
- Steve Thompson Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me
- The Real Mo Farah
- Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me
Returning Drama
- All Creatures Great and Small
- Call the Midwife
- Death in Paradise
- Doc Martin
- Endeavour
- Gangs of London
- Grace
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Happy Valley
- McDonald & Dodds
- Shetland
- Silent Witness
- Slow Horses
- Stranger Things
- Strike
- Succession
- The Bay
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- The Walking Dead
- Unforgotten
- Vera
- Vienna Blood
- You
TV Presenter
- Adil Ray
- Alan Carr
- Alesha Dixon
- Alex Jones
- Alexander Armstrong
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Ben Shephard
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Clive Myrie
- Danny Dyer
- Davina McCall
- Dermot O’Leary
- Emma Willis
- Fiona Bruce
- Gordon Ramsay
- Graham Norton
- Greg Davies
- Greg James
- Hannah Waddingham
- Holly Willoughby
- Iain Stirling
- Jimmy Carr
- Joe Lycett
- Joel Dommett
- John Bishop
- Jonathan Ross
- Jordan North
- Lee Mack
- Lorraine Kelly
- Martin Lewis
- Marvin Humes
- Matt Baker
- Maya Jama
- Mel Giedroyc
- Michael McIntyre
- Mo Gilligan
- Olly Murs
- Paddy McGuinness
- Phillip Schofield
- Rob Beckett
- Rochelle Humes
- Romesh Ranganathan
- RuPaul
- Rylan
- Sara Pascoe
- Stephen Mulhern
- Susanna Reid
- Tess Daly
Factual
- 24 Hours in Police Custody
- A Year on Planet Earth
- All or Nothing: Arsenal
- Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job
- Ambulance
- Antiques Roadshow
- Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily
- Bangers and Cash
- Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
- Break Point
- Cause of Death
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Countryfile
- DIY SOS
- DNA Journey
- Dragons’ Den
- Fake or Fortune?
- FIFA Uncovered
- Frozen Planet II
- Full Swing
- Libby, Are You Home Yet?
- Long Lost Family
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- Prehistoric Planet
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham
- Sort Your Life Out
- Spector
- The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- The One Show
- The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy
- The Repair Shop
- The Savoy
- Top Gear
- Welcome to Wrexham
- Who Do You Think You Are?
- Wild Isles
Drama Performance
- Adrian Dunbar asAlex Ridley in Ridley
- Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin in The Suspect
- Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes
- Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh in Better
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last Of Us
- Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
- Connor Swindells as David Stirling inSAS Rogue Heroes
- Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott in A Spy Among Friends
- David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair in Sherwood
- David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko in Litvinenko
- Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor
- Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper in The Gold
- Dominic West as Prince Charles inThe Crown & Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke in SAS Rogue Heroes
- Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown
- Emilia Fox asDr. Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness
- Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke in The English
- Fionn Whitehead as Pip in Great Expectations
- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses
- Guy Pearce as Kim Philby in A Spy Among Friends
- Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in Nolly
- Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike
- Hugh Bonneville as DCI Brian Boyce in The Gold
- Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room
- Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig
- Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
- India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes
- James Nesbitt as Danny Frater in Suspect
- James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley
- Jason Watkins as DS Dodds in McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear
- Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers in The Devil’s Hour
- Joanna Vanderham as Sam in The Control Room
- Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent in Sherwood
- John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez in The Power
- John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace
- Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife
- Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire & Barbara Smith in Stonehouse
- Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise
- Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales
- Lauren Lyle asDS Pirie in Karen Pirie
- Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson in The Hunt For Raoul Moat & Jason in Crossfire
- Leila Farzad as Lou Slack in Better
- Lucy Boynton as Lady Frances Derwent in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
- Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay
- Martin Clunes as Dr. Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin
- Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig
- Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in Stonehouse & Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans in Succession
- Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms
- Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice
- Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small
- Nicola Walker as Emma in Marriage
- Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us & The Mandalorian
- Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil’s Hour
- Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death In Paradise
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in Unforgotten
- Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley
- Sean Bean as Ian in Marriage
- Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters
- Shaun Evans as DS Endeavour Morse in Endeavour
- Siân Brooke as Constable Grace Ellis in Blue Lights
- Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James in Unforgotten
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch/Carter in Gangs of London
- Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds
- Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene in Black Bird
- Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike
- Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez in The Power
- Will Poulter as Bobby Jones in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
- Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in Call the Midwife
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Celebrity Hunted
- Eurovision Song Contest
- Gogglebox
- Have I Got News for You
- I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
- Indian Matchmaking
- Is It Cake?
- Made in Chelsea
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Never Mind the Buzzcocks
- Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory
- Rob & Romesh Vs
- Scared of the Dark
- Selling Sunset
- Taskmaster
- The Coronation Concert
- The Kardashians
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- Doctors
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Home and Away
TV Interview
- Amol Rajan Interviews
- Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Harry: The Interview
- Late Night Lycett
- Louis Theroux Interviews...
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
- The Big Narstie Show
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- The John Bishop Show
- The Jonathan Ross Show
- The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Serial Drama Performance
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders
- Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar in EastEnders
- Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley inCoronation Street
- Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale
- Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders
- Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale
- Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow in Coronation Street
- Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle in Emmerdale
- James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders
- Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks
- Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale
- Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks
- Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson in Emmerdale
- Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders
- Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle in Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street
- Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks
- Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks
- Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks
- Peter Ash as Paul Foreman in Coronation Street
- Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks
- Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor in Coronation Street
- Sair Khan as Alya Nazir in Coronation Street
- Quiz Game Show
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
- A League Of Their Own
- Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow
- Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
- Blankety Blank
- Celebrity Bridge of Lies
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- Celebrity Lingo
- Celebrity Mastermind
- Cheat
- Eggheads
- Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility
- In for a Penny
- In With A Shout
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Only Connect
- Pointless Celebrities
- Question of Sport
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- That’s My Jam
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
- The Hit List
- The Weakest Link
- Tipping Point
- University Challenge
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Rising Star
- Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji in The Rig
- Benjamin Chivers as Isaac in The Devil’s Hour
- Bobby Brazier asFreddie Slater in EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street
- Jemma Donovan asRayne Royce in Hollyoaks
- Lewis Cope as Nicky Milligan in Emmerdale
- Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary
- Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke in The Power
Daytime
- Animal Park
- Antiques Road Trip
- Bargain Hunt
- BBC Breakfast
- Big Little Crimes
- Bridge of Lies
- Escape to the Country
- Fastest Finger First
- Father Brown
- Good Morning Britain
- Help! We Bought a Village
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Jeremy Vine
- John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen
- Lingo
- Loose Women
- Lorraine
- Make It at Market
- Morning Live
- Pointless
- Rip Off Britain
- Saturday Kitchen
- Steph’s Packed Lunch
- Sunday Brunch
- The Bidding Room
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- The Travelling Auctioneers
- This Morning
- Tipping Point
Comedy
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- Abbott Elementary
- Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Avoidance
- Bad Education
- Black Ops
- Brassic
- Colin from Accounts
- Dreamland
- Everyone Else Burns
- Extraordinary
- Ghosts
- How I Met Your Father
- Inside No. 9
- Mammals
- Man Vs Bee
- Rain Dogs
- Ted Lasso
- The Cleaner
- The Outlaws
- Trying
- Two Doors Down
- Young Sheldon
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Celebrity MasterChef
- Dance 100
- Dancing on Ice
- Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
- Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
- Great British Menu
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
- MasterChef: The Professionals
- Next in Fashion
- Portrait Artist of the Year
- Project Icon: UK’s Next Music Star
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Starstruck
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- The Piano
- The Voice Kids
- The Voice UK