National Television Awards 2023: Odds for winners revealed by William Hill with Ant & Dec expected to win big
Ahead of the National Television Awards, William Hill has released their odds for who may win - here’s who’s tipped to win big
The National Television Awards 2023 are upon us, and courtesy of betting giants William Hill, the odds for this year’s hopefuls have been revealed, just a day before the awards show is set to be held at the O2 Arena.
This year marks the 28th National Television Awards, and will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett. The longlist nominations were released on May 23 and the shortlist was announced on August 15.
William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “It’s been another eventful 12 months for British television and there’s certainly a strong field for this year’s National Television Awards contenders.
“Amongst the hotly contested categories include the Best Talent Show, which BBC’s beloved Strictly Come Dancing (3/10) leads ahead of The Great British Bake Off (7/2), whilst Love Island currently heads the Best Reality Show market at 2/5.
“Another notable category is the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, which ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! currently holds the favourite tag for at 8/11, whilst their iconic presenting duo of Ant and Dec are the 1/3 frontrunners to win another Best TV Presenter gong.”
National Television Awards 2023 odds
National Television Awards – Best Reality Competition
Love Island 2/5
SAS: Who Dares Wins 4/1
Race Across The World 6/1
The Traitors 6/1
National Television Awards – Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing 3/10
The Great British Bake Off 4/1
The Great British Sewing Bee 6/1
Britain’s Got Talent 10/1
National Television Awards – Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I’m A Celebrity 8/11
Gogglebox 9/4
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 7/2
The Masked Singer 10/1
National Television Awards – Best TV Presenter
Ant & Dec 1/4
Alison Hammond 5/1
Bradley Walsh 6/1
Martin Lewis 10/1
Claudia Winkleman 10/1
:: You can watch the The NTAs ceremony live on ITV and ITX from 8pm. The programme is scheduled to finish at 10.30pm. There is also the opportunity to be at the National Television Awards 2023 in person too, with tickets available to purchase from www.nationaltvawards.com/tickets.