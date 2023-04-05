Network Rail has urged all people set to travel via train over the Easter weekend to plan ahead - with essential improvement and engineering work is carried out across the rail network.

There will be a disruption to a number of services on many routes between from Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10). There will also be work that will disrupt services between Friday, April 28 and Monday, May 1.

Network Rail are advising passengers to ‘ be in the know before you go’ and to use the Journey Planner to see if your journey is affected and find alternative routes if that is possible.

Across the Easter period various train companies will also be making changes to their timetable, and to some train times, in order to match services to the number of customers travelling.

The following key major engineering and improvement projects are to be undertaken at Easter affect mostly London, with London Victoria and Euston undergoing major improvements.

Key major improvements made across Easter:

London Victoria: Network Rail are modernising the track and signalling on some lines into London Victoria station. Southern services cannot call at London Victoria, and may be diverted to London Bridge instead.

London Euston: No trains will run to or from London Euston at Easter. The West Coast Main Line will be closed up to Milton Keynes Central.

Tunbridge Wells - Hastings: The lines will be closed throughout the Easter weekend, and afterwards until Sunday 16 April. Major work is taking place to improve the reliability of the route by stabilising earthworks and replacing worn track.

Services in and out of Paddington have been cancelled or delayed (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Also, the long term improvement work at Carstairs will disrupt Easter journeys between Carlisle and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.

Services across Easter could change across multiple train companies. For individual operator information visit National rail .