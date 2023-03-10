Keep your old lottery tickets, as you may be able to redeem them for special offers in celebration of National Lottery Open Week 2023 at the end of this month. Between March 18 and 26, anyone who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card will be able to access their favourite National Trust venues across the UK for free or at a discounted price.

According to the National Lottery, the campaign is a way to give back to the people who have supported them in raising funds for good causes such as the arts, film heritage, community, and sport. Every week, National Lottery players contribute more than £30 million to charitable causes.

It said: “For making their work possible, National Lottery funded projects across the UK want to say #ThanksToYou to the National Lottery players by offering free entry or other special offers this National Lottery Open Week!

“We’re thrilled to be able to highlight the incredible difference National Lottery player support has made – and continues to make to the lives of people and communities throughout the whole of the UK.”

How to redeem your lottery tickets

National Lottery said all games, including National Lottery draw-based games, Instant Win Games, and National Lottery scratchcards, purchased in-store and online or via their app, qualify to redeem this offer.

The proof of purchase of a National Lottery game can be either hard copy ticket or digital and the date of the draw or purchase is not relevant, but offers are subject to availability. You can find more information on eligibility from the National Lottery website .

List of participating venues

Hundreds of venues and special offers are available to be redeemed by players throughout the National Lottery Open Week. Some of them are:

Crich Tramway Village - Two for the Price of One

Brunel’s SS Great Britain - Half Price Entry

Whitchurch Silk Mill - Free Entry

British Motor Museum - £2 Off Museum Entry

Wildlife Trust BCN - 50% off Membership and Free Gift

National Museum of Flight - Free Entry

Heath Robinson Museum - Free Entry

Harewood House - £5 tickets

The Japanese Garden Cowden - Prize Draw Entry

Aston Manor Road Transport Museum - Free Entry

Old Fire Station - Free Hot Drink

Britannia Sailing Trust - Free Entry for behind the scenes tour

Stoke Bruerne Canal Museum - Free Entry and Talks 18th and 19th March

National Trust - Stowe

National Coal Mining Museum for England - Guided Tour plus free hot drink* & slice of cake - Sunday 26 March

