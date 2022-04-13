Nando’s set to make major change to drinks menu

Have you been missing your Nando's fix? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fans of Nando’s will soon no longer be able to get free refills of their favourite drinks.

Customers currently pay between £3.25 and £3.45 to get unlimited top-ups of fizzy drinks, including Coca-Cola and Fanta.

But from October 2022, diners will no longer be able to get refills of some drinks.

Why will Nando’s customers no longer get free refills?

The Government announced plans to ban free refills of high sugar drinks as a way to tackle obesity and unhealthy eating.

From 1 October 2022, new legislation will come into force to target the sale of products high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS).

However, fans of the Peri-Peri chain will still be able to get refills for diet versions of their chosen drink - such as Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

A Nando’s spokesperson said: “We will change our Classic Coke proposition in line with HFSS Government legislation due to come in October 2022, all lower sugar and zero sugar drinks are not affected.”

What drinks are on the Nando’s menu?

Currently, Nando’s offers bottlomless Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite Zero.

Cans of the classic drinks are available too.

Diet versions of Coca-Cola, such as the Diet Coke and Coke Zero and Sprite Zero will remain bottomless but any drinks high in fat, salt and sugar will be removed.

What else will be affected by the new legislation?

The new rules also mean shoppers will no longer see sweet treats on offer near any supermarket entrance or checkout.

HFSS product advertisements will no longer be able to run before pm and social media limitations will be imposed from 1 January 2023.

However, any small business with under 50 employees are exempt from these rules.