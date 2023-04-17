Mrs Hinch has ended her partnership with Tesco after two years of collaboration. Many reports have suggested that the cleaning influencer, Sophie Hinchcliffee, is looking to focus on “other exciting projects”.

Since finding massive fame on Instagram with millions of followers praising her iconic cleaning hacks, the 33-year old has landed deals with many top brands, such as Flash, Lenor and Zoflora.

The first ever Mrs Hinch x Tesco range launched in January 2021, with items including loungewear, candles, bedlinen and more. The entire collection was designed in Sophie’s signature grey and silver colour scheme.

The reports of a departure comes after a number of the influencer’s products with Tesco were reduced to 25p in February 2023.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the influencer said: “Change is a positive thing. It’s the step we take when we feel strong enough to make that jump our heart’s been telling us to make…and fulfil that passion we’ve been dreaming of and grow.

“It doesn’t mean the end, in fact it’s often just the beginning. I will forever be grateful for everything we achieved with Mrs Hinch X Tesco. My team at Tesco have been incredible to work with and I could never thank them enough.”

The partnership has not been without its problems. Mrs Hinch was investigated over a second Instagram post made on January 27 which showed off heart shaped-bowls. The post was captioned: “On a right roll here. Even put some ‘nibbles’ (In my own hinch heart bowls, I love em) £hinchxtesco.”

This was met with complaints from viewers that Hinchliffe did not make it obvious it was an advert for her own product line. It has been confirmed by Tesco and Mrs Hinch that both parties received royalties for the products, but the advert was not a part of the agreement.

The ASA said in a statement: “Whilst that text may have given some indication to consumers that Ms Hinchliffe had been involved in designing the bowls, it was not explicitly made clear, and we considered that it was also not clear that she received royalties from their sale.

