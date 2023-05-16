A tired dog became an unlikely casualty after the pooch refused to walk back down England’s highest peak. Luckily, the dog was saved by a mountain rescue team.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday, May 13 after a dog became “injured and exhausted”. The tired pooch was stuck at a great height and was refusing to move.

The mountain rescue team members climbed towards Esk Hause in the Lake District. They encouraged the dog’s owners to descend towards them.

The rescue team then met the dog and its owners at Grains Gill, where the large dog was carried down 3209 ft (978m) mountain on a stretcher. The dog remained “cool, calm and positively regal” throughout the journey, according to a spokesperson for the rescue team.

A spokesperson for the team said that the dog was quite large but still lightweight compared to their usual casualties. The dogs and its owners were then taken to Keswick Team Base where they were collected by another member of their own party.