Morrisons is set to close several stores in the coming weeks after reportedly failing to meet ‘sustainable targets’. The major supermarket chain will close its doors in three locations with one expected to close in just over a month.

Morrisons will close its Faversham, Bolton Breighmet branches, as well as its supermarket on Blackpool Road in Preston. It is thought the Faversham store is set to close on September 17, however this has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Following a thorough review of our Faversham and Bolton Breightmetstore’s operation, unfortunately we do not believe performance is sustainable and we are therefore announcing today that we have made the difficult decision to sell the stores.”