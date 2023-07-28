News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Morrisons to close several stores within weeks after ‘failing to meet targets’ - list of locations

Morrisons is closing several stores after reportedly failing to meet targets - here’s where

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 20:05 BST

Morrisons is set to close several stores in the coming weeks after reportedly failing to meet ‘sustainable targets’. The major supermarket chain will close its doors in three locations with one expected to close in just over a month.

Morrisons will close its Faversham, Bolton Breighmet branches, as well as its supermarket on Blackpool Road in Preston. It is thought the Faversham store is set to close on September 17, however this has not been confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Following a thorough review of our Faversham and Bolton Breightmetstore’s operation, unfortunately we do not believe performance is sustainable and we are therefore announcing today that we have made the difficult decision to sell the stores.”

According to The Sun, Morrisons on Blackpool Road is being sold to Tesco. It is thought the other two branches will be shut by autumn.

Related topics:MorrisonsSupermarketPerformanceBlackpool RoadPreston