Major UK supermarkets Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s have announced they are to stop the sale of disposable BBQ’s in their stores.

The supermarkets are the latest in the UK to make the move, following the likes of Aldi and M&S.

Sainsbury’s said that the decision was made in light of the recent hot dry weather, which can lead to disposable BBQ’s causing fires if left unattended or not properly disposed of.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: "As a precautionary measure we are removing from sale all disposable barbecues until further notice.

"Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather that we are currently experiencing across the country."

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "In light of the long dry spell in the UK this summer we are temporarily removing disposable barbecues from all stores until further notice."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Once weather conditions allow, disposable barbecues will be made available again, Tesco said. It also said small metal portable barbecues remained on sale as an alternative.”

Fire services are warning of "tinderbox conditions" and have asked people not to use barbecues in high risk places, such as balconies and on dry grass, after a steep increase in the number of call-outs.

A petition which was started on the UK parliament website earlier this year calling on the government to impose a national ban on the sale of disposable BBQ’s currently has over 21,000 signatures.

The creator of the petition said: “We support moves to ban disposable BBQ’s in environmentally vulnerable areas.

“Limited restrictions will not stop them being used or brought into these spaces. This also does nothing to counter the damage they do outside these areas.