Morrisons is offering customers a special deal on fuel this month - 5p off every litre of fuel. But drivers will have to make sure they qualify for the offer - by spending £35 in store or on online.

Announcing the news on their social media channel , Morrisons said: “Fuel up and keep the costs down with 5p off every litre when you spend £35 in store or online - that’s what you call a one stop shop.” You have to spend the money by Sunday April 23 and redeem the offer by Monday May 1.

All customers who spend £35 in store or online between Thursday April 13 and Sunday April 23 will receive a coupon giving them 5p off every litre of fuel purchased. The coupon is redeemable at all Morrisons petrol stations until Monday May 1.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer & marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We know that fuel remains a significant cost for many households and so this offer aims to help budgets go a little further. It is the third time we have run it this year and alongside our in store price cuts demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers with their household bills.”

The required £35 customer spend excludes certain items: Fuel, Tobacco, Lottery products, Morrisons Café, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash Back, Dry Cleaning, Fireworks, Online Games and Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, Delivery Charges/Pass, Garden Centre & Pharmacy (where applicable).