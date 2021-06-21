Ministers planning 'pensions raid' to pay for pandemic, reports suggest

The Chancellor is said to be considering a variety of options on pensions. (Photo by Hannah McKay-Pool/Getty Images)

Treasury officials are said to be considering a pensions ‘tax raid’ in the Autumn to compensate for the costs of the pandemic, The Telegraph has reported.

According to Whitehall sources, three different plans on pension taxes are being considered, including reducing the pensions lifetime allowance.

The plans come as Downing Street and the Treasury are debating how to pay for the spike in public spending during the pandemic.

One of the plans being examined is reducing the pensions lifetime allowance from a little above £1 million to £800,000 or £900,000.

Another plan would see individuals contributing to pensions getting the same rate of tax relief, meaning higher-rate taxpayers would lose out, while a third plan would see new taxation on employer contributions.

The Telegraph reports that “well-placed” sources believe the tax reform may be included in November’s Autumn Statement, when spending levels for government departments are revealed.

"Our job is to keep people out of poverty, not to enrich the middle classes," a senior government source familiar with the proposals told The Telegraph.

Another played down the likelihood of an imminent overhaul, stressing that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is opposed to raising taxes on families.

The Treasury and Downing Street have been locked in debate over how to pay for money spent keeping the economy afloat during coronavirus, and pensions are being looked at as a possible source of cash.