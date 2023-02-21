Michelle Keegan confirmed she will star in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s best selling 2016 book Fool Me Once. The adaptation will be an eight-part series.

Keegan made the exciting announcement to her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Monday evening. She shared a picture of herself reading a copy of the Harlan Coben book by a swimming pool, with the caption: "Finally the secrets out!! I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo."

Keegan will play Maya Stern, a mother who is left grief-stricken following the murder of her husband Joe, who will be played by Richard Armitage (‘The Hobbit Trilogy’; ‘Spooks’ and ‘The Stranger’). As the story develops her mourning turns to confusion, however, when she sees a man resembling her husband enter her house, everything changes.

As well as Keegan and Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, who plays Detective Lestrade in the ‘Enola Holmes’ films, has also been confirmed and will assume the role of the detective in charge of the investigation and who is said to “hold dark secrets of his own”. Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley is set to play Maya’s mother-in-law.

The book is set in the US, however, for the Netflix adaptation, the setting has been changed to the UK with filming currently underway in Manchester. As for any other information such as a release date, Netflix has remained tight lipped, but with filming already underway there is hope for a 2024 release.

Keegan has been a part of some big successes in TV, with her most iconic role being Sergeant Georgie in Our Girl. Keegan joined the show as the lead in the second series before departing in season four.

While Keegan left the role, she has been open about her possible return saying: “I absolutely loved playing that role and I loved Our Girl, but I felt at the time that Georgie had completed her storyline. She is still alive, so a few years down the line we could pick it back up again. I would love to do Our Girl again; people would love to see what Georgie is up to now.”

