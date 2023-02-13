Michael McIntyre will be taking his ‘Macnificent’ show to venues across the UK as well as Europe and America. The tour will kick off in September 2023 and will run until the summer of 2024.

During the tour, the comedian will stop off at Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham and Belfast.

Outside the UK, McIntyre will travel to America, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday, February 17.

Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour ticket information

Tickets for the Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster . Fans of the comedian can sign up to a mailing list to get access to a pre sale from Wednesday, February 15.

Michael McIntyre UK tour dates

September 6 2023- Bristol, Hippodrome

September 7 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

September 8 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 12 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

October 13 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

October 14 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall

October 27 2023 - Brighton Centre

October 28 2023 - Brighton Centre

October 29 2023 - Brighton Centre

November 25 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 1 2023 - Swansea Arena

December 2 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

December 3 2023- Cardiff International Arena

February 23 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions

February 24 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions

March 8 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

March 9 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

March 16 2024 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

March 22 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

March 23 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

April 5 2024 - London, The O2

April 6 2024 - London, The O2

April 12 2024 - London, The O2

April 13 2024 - London, The O2

April 20 2024 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

April 26 2024 - Hull, Bonus Arena

April 27 2024 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show returns on Saturday, January 14 after a three-year hiatus.

