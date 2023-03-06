March has already been a busy month for night sky enthusiasts from a front row seat to the Northern Lights to a chance for stargazers’ to see Orion high up in the sky.

March will also welcome the third full moon of the year, the Worm Moon. This full moon will also be the final one of the winter season, as we welcome spring. The Worm Moon is also known as the Lentern Moon which means Spring Moon.

The name Worm Moon supposedly refers to the emergence of earthworms. According to almanac : "At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworms to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed – a true sign of spring.”

So, when will you be able to see the Worm Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is on March 7, will peak at 12.40pm in the UK, and is sometimes known as a ‘Worm Moon’. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.

January 6: Wolf moon

February 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

UK Weather forecast

Unfortunately the weather this week doesn’t lend itself to stargazing adventures with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place for most parts. However, some parts of the UK may be able to see the moon without leaving their house.

Tuesday

There will be rain, sleet and snow clearing from southern England. Many inland areas are then sunny, but snow and hail showers affect northern areas, especially north-facing coasts. Cold for all.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Top Stargazing Tips

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.