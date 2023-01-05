Madonna is reportedly planning her top secret return to music with a Greatest Hits Tour to celebrate her 40 year career. It is set to include multiple shows at London’s O2 Arena that has apparently already been booked by the star.

According to reports, the 64-year-old music icon is drawing up plans to announce a mammoth run of various gigs that start from the end of this year. It will become her first-ever compilation show in history.

Rumoured to be titled the Greatest Hits Tour, it is understood that Madonna will perform an array of her biggest hits from her illustrious career. It is not expected to be in conjunction with the release of a new album or tracks.

A source told The Sun that the superstar singer is willing to “try something new” and wants to give her young and old fans “what they want.” It will act as a way for Madonna to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album which was released in 1983.

The tour is set to become her biggest yet as Madonna is planning to take on the stages of the biggest stadiums and arenas worldwide. Reports suggest that multiple performances at London’s O2 Arena are already on the cards - ending the eight year run since her last performance at the venue.

The Like A Virgin singer has allegedly been motivated by seeing her old songs return to popularity recently. The likes of Frozen and Material Girl have gone viral on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Madonna is reportedly planning a huge tour in 2023 and beyond (Getty)