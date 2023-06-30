News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Love Island 2023: Scottish football star Ouzy See set to enter the villa as Casa Amor bombshell

Ouzy See is set to enter the villa and become the third footballer of the series alongside Tyrique and Scott

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

A Scottish footballer is set to join Love Island as one of several bombshells to enter during Casa Amor, which is set to return this weekend and was teased in the most recent episode on Thursday evening (June 29).

Love Island bosses have reportedly lined up 28-year-old Ouzy See, from Edinburgh who is set to be the third footballer to appear on season 10 of the popular ITV show. He is also a model, signed to the same agency as current islander and fellow Scot, Ella.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He plays for Scottish league one outfit Edinburgh FC, who finished sixth last season in a league consisting of 10 teams. According to Transfermarkt, he finished the season with six goals and three assists.

A source told MailOnline: “Ouzy is handsome, charming, and is looking to settle down… so he is everything the girls are looking for and more.

Most Popular

    “Producers are hoping he will turn heads and they predict sparks will fly between him and Ella, given he is certainly her type.

    “Ella knows that Tyrique will be tempted by the Casa Amor arrivals, he’s the villa’s biggest flirt, and there’s no reason why she shouldn’t pursue other options.”

    Love Island series 10 starts tonightLove Island series 10 starts tonight
    Love Island series 10 starts tonight
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Charming Ella may be a hard task, as Tyrique, who has been with her since day one recently disclosed he wanted them to become ‘closed off’ from others - which is a huge step forward in their relationship which has been going smoothly recently.

    Related topics:Love IslandEdinburghITV