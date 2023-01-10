Love Island 2023 will soon be back on the small screen and the anticipation has been upped ten fold now the line up of singletons have been released. Now we know the full cast, plenty of fans of the show will want to research their favourite contestant by having a snoop on their social media profiles.

The ITV reality show is set to be on our screens for eight long weeks and it will be the first winter series of the show since Paige Turley and Finn Tapp emerged victorious in 2020. This year there have been rules put in place where contestants have to disable their social media accounts throughout their time in the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By making their accounts dormant, ITV argues it will protect the families of the islanders who typically post on behalf of the contestant. There’s no reason why you can’t follow them on social media though whether it’s to get an idea of who they are before they go in, or in readiness for when they leave the villa during the show.

Of course, there will be more names to join the villa including the potential return of a certain bombshell and we’ll make sure to update the page accordingly.

Most Popular

Love Island cast 2023 social media handles

Lana Jenkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 25

From: Luton

Instagram handle: @lanajenkinss

TikTok: @Lanajenkinss

Twitter: @Lanajenkinss

Lana is heading to the villa to find love but has confessed that she might fall head over heels quickly. The make-up artist has lived in Spain and even starred as an extra on Benidorm when she was six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Manhenga (left) and Lana Jenkins (right) from Love Island 2023

Tanya Manhenga

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Instagram handle: @talkswithtt_

TikTok:@talkswithtt_x

Twitter: @talkswithtt_

The Merseyside Biomedical science student and influencer has a following of over 20k on Instagram. Her biggest ‘ick is guys who don’t wear socks in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya has the skin pigmentation condition Vitiligo and is proud to show it off on the show.

Kai Fagan

Advertisement Hide Ad



Age: 24

From: Manchester

Instagram handle: @kaifagan_

TikTok:@kaifagan_

Twitter: @MrKaiFagan

Kai was the first male contestant to be announced for this year’s show. The PE teacher is a Jamaican citizen that plays semi-professional rugby and says he won’t fully commit to someone on the show unless they take his breath away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron Hall (left) and Kai Fagan (right) from Love Island 2023

Ron Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad



Age: 25

From: Essex

Instagram handle: @ronhall__

TikTok: @Ronhall_

Ron is the first ‘blind’ contestant to appear on Love Island. The charismatic islander suffered a football injury when he was 8 causing him to go blind in one eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna-May Robey

Age: 20

From: Swansea

Instagram handle: @annamayrobey

TikTok: @annamayrobey

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payroll administrator from Wales has decided to go on the show to get her mum off her back. She’s hoping she can find a boyfriend so her family stops nagging her.

Will Young (left) and Anna-May Robey (right) from Love Island 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Young

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Instagram handle: @farmer_will_

TikTok: @farmerwill_

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his farming content on TikTok, Will Young loves meditation and is looking to enjoy a brief spell away from life on the farm.

Tanyel Revan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 26

From: North London

Instagram handle: @tanyelrevan

TikTok: @Tanyelrevan

Tanyel is a fun and energetic hair stylist who hopes to spice up the villa with her confident and feisty attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaq Muhammad (left) and Tanyel Revan (right)

Shaq Muhammad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 24

From: London

Instagram handle: @shaq24s_

TikTok: @shaq24s

Airport security officer Shaq is hoping to find love on the show after a string of unsuccessful relationships outside the villa. He’s got a soft side and loves a rom com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Hawkins

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Instagram handle: @livhawkinss

TikTok: @livhawkinss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia is a confident and bubbly ring girl and actress who is looking to find love after never being in a relationship in her life. She’s been a ring girl for YouTube sensation KSI and has acted alongside Jason Statham and Daniel Craig.

Olivia Hawkins (left) and Haris Namani (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haris Namani

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Instagram handle: @haris_namanii

TikTok: @haris_namani

Twitter: @haris_namani

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old TV salesman is family oriented and is looking to meet a lovely girl who can be the first he’ll take home to meet his parents.

Love Island 2023 start date and how to watch on TV

Advertisement Hide Ad