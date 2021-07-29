Liverpool fan dies 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough

Andrew Devine, 55, was seriously hurt during the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989

A Liverpool fan has died 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster.

Andrew Devine, 55, was seriously hurt during the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989, having to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair and receiving professional care.

A coroner recorded him as the 97th victim of the disaster, his family said in a statement released by Liverpool FC last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Andrew Devine’s family said in their tribute

It read: “Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

“We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.

“In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much loved son, brother and uncle. He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

“As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

What Liverpool FC said in their statement about Andrew Devine

A statement from the football club said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

A spokesman said: “A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15 1989.

“In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.”

The spokesman added: “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers.”

Hillsborough disaster: 96 Liverpool fans unlawfully killed

In 2016, an inquest jury ruled 96 Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial in November 2019, after the jury in his first trial was unable to reach a verdict.