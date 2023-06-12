Little Simz is set to hit the road this November for her No Thank You 2023 UK tour.

The British-Nigerian rapper will perform in four cities up and down the country as part of her autumn string of shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 tour takes its name from the 29-year-old’s latest album of the same name. Little Simz released her fifth studio album In December last year.

In honour of the project, the rapper will perform a total of four shows across the UK. As well as London, Little Simz will take to the stage in Birmingham and Manchester too.

Most Popular

The 2023 No Thank You UK tour was confirmed on Monday (June 12). Little Simz confirmed the news as she shared the full list of cities that she will perform in at the end of the year on her Instagram .

Here’s how Little Simz fans can bag tickets for her upcoming No Thank You tour shows.

Full list of Little Simz 2023 No Thank You Tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper will perform four shows as part of her No Thank You Tour, including a show at London’s iconic Ally Pally. The full dates are listed below:

November 6 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 9 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 10 - London, Alexandra Palace

How to get tickets to Little Simz’s 2023 No Thank You Tour

Tickets for Little Simz’s upcoming tour will take place on Friday at 10am (June 16). Fans can secure tickets via both Ticketmaster and Live Nation .