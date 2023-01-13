Priscilla Presley, (77), has confirmed her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock’n’roll legend Elvis, has died aged 54. It’s been reported that Lisa Marie was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday morning.

It was reportedly former husband Danny Keough, who lives at the property, who found the star and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took Presley to hospital where she died.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

Lisa Marie was born in 1968, and went on to follow in her father’s footsteps forging her own career in music. During her career she released three albums, her debut launched in 2003 selling hundreds of thousands of copies and being well received by critics and fans alike.

The star was also well known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. She had four children, including the actress Riley Keough. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in 2020.

Lisa Marie was seen just days ago on January 11 at the Golden Globes in support of the multi-nominated Baz Luhrmann biopic on her father’s life. On the red carpet she told journalists what she thought of the biopic when she joined frontman Austin Butler’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Presley said: "I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it," she recalled of Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster biopic. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant."

Lisa Marie told ET ahead of the Golden Globes that she was there "to support Austin and Baz and the film. I’m so excited, and I hope he wins." Butler ultimately went on to win the award, and during his acceptance speech, Lisa Marie made the list of shout outs, when he said: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Tributes for the star quickly started pouring in with Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin writing in a post: "I had the chance to know Cilla Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie."

