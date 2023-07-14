Lisa Marie Presley died of small bowel obstruction, a corner's report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed in a report published on Thursday (13 July).

The only child of rock'n'roll icon Elvis Presley died at the age of 54 on 12 January just hours after she was rushed to a California hospital. Local officials had been called to her home in Calabasas and she was found in cardiac arrest.

It reveals that the obstruction was a complication of a weight-loss surgery - known as bariatric surgery - that the singer underwent several years ago.

Presley's autopsy report includes expert medical opinion from Dr Juan M. Carrillo who has established that "there is no evidence of injury or foul play. The manner of death is deemed natural".

Experts found "adhesions" also known as scar tissue which developed as a result of the procedure. Toxicology results showed that Ms Presley's level of oxycodone in her blood was in the range of medically helpful and not dangerous, with the presence of quetapine metabolite (used to treat depression and schizophrenia) and buprenorphine (a painkiller known to treat opioid addiction).

In a family statement announcing Lisa Marie Presley's death, they wrote: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Presley's last public appearance was just days before her death, as she attended the Golden Globes along with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster Elvis which was a biopic of her late father.

What is small bowel obstruction, symptoms and can it be treated?

Small bowel obstruction is a partial or complete blockage of the small intestine, which is a part of the digestive system. Small bowel obstruction can be caused by many things, including adhesions, hernia and inflammatory bowel disorders.

Once a blockage occurs, it causes waste matter and gasses to build up. It also affects the body's absorption of nutrients and fluids.

See below the full list of small bowel obstruction symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic:

Abdominal (stomach) cramps and pain

Bloating

Vomiting

Nausea

Dehydration

Malaise (an overall feeling of illness)

Lack of appetite

Severe constipation (In cases of complete obstruction, a person will not be able to pass stool or gas)

After diagnosing small bowel obstruction, patients are then hospitalised where they receive treatment including fluids into the veins, bowel rest with nothing to eat, as well as medicine to relieve any nausea and vomiting. If the small intestine is blocked considerably, surgery may be required.

Was Lisa Marie Presley married to Michael Jackson?

The pair first met in 1975 and got married on 26 May, 1994. A turbulent relationship ensued, as Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy - allegations of which Presley thought he was innocent - leading them to settle the case outside legal proceedings before the King of Pop went to rehab to treat drug addiction.