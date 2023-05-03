Lewis Capaldi has announced a series of intimate shows across the UK, to coincide with the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. The singer - who is used to playing arena shows - will exclusively perform acoustic renditions of songs and even engage in an audience Q&A.

The performances will take place between May 19 - 24 and see the Scottish singer songwriter join forces with independent record stores across the UK. The announcement is fresh off the back of the release of his music video for his new track ‘Wish You the Best’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s series of intimate shows this May.

How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK shows

General sale tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 5 via the Lewis Capaldiwebsite. The limited tickets will be available for a bargain £20.

Lewis Capaldi UK show dates

May