Composer Burt Bacharach has died aged 94. The legendary musician who was known for dozens of top hits including “Walk on By," and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday (February 8), his publicist confirmed today.

Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, record producer and pianist who composed hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s through the 1980s. He was also a six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner.

As of 2014, he had written 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits, with more than 1,000 different artists including Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra recording his songs.

The US musician composed more than 500 songs during his career and was behind hits like ‘I Say A Little Prayer’, ‘Walk On By’, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, and ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose.’

He had also written for stars including Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield. Bacharach also has a close relationship with lyricist Hal David and created some of the most memorable tunes ever written.

