King Charles has been crowned the nation’s monarch at his coronation in London today, alongside HRH Queen Camilla. King Charles has become the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of people flocked to the capital to watch the celebrations from The Mall this morning. They were met with the hundreds of stalwart royalists who have camped out in the lead up to the event in order to secure a front row view of the proceedings.

Westminster Abbey has been the nation’s coronation church since 1066 and it was here the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s crown onto the King’s head. The historic moment was fulfilment of the King’s destiny,following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III last year.

Mr Welby “invited” a show of support from the congregation rather than a “call” to those in the abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the King. Following the crowning of her husband, The Queen was crowned with the 112-year-old Queen Mary’s Crown.

