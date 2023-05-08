Katy Perry made headlines over the Coronation weekend after a video, where she struggled to find her seat at Westminster Abbey, went viral. Not so fresh in the memory however, is the coronation concert performer’s whirlwind marriage to UK funny man, Russell Brand.

The couple, who met at the VMAs in 2008, had their first date in September 2009 and were engaged just three months later. Getting down on one knee, Russell proposed in a tent at the foot of a mountain in India on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They married in a lavish Indian ceremony in October 2009 and got matching Anuugacchati Pravaha' tattoos. The saying is translated to “go with the flow”.

Russell later told Details magazine in March 2011 that marriage was “at once the most mundane and spectacular thing in the world”. Rumours soon began to swirl though and it was alleged Russell, aged 36 at the time, was struggling with Katy’s superstar fame.

Most Popular

Katy also accused Russell of struggling to cope with her being in charge. Katy, then aged 25 , documented the struggles of the relationship for her Part Of Me documentary. One scene showed her curled up, crying in her dressing room several times as she embarked on her 122-date California Dreams tour.

What happened to Russell Brand and Katy Perry?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the doomed relationship came to a halt a year after they got married. The couple divorced just 14 months later, which was finalised in 2012.

Russell began divorce proceedings by sending his then wife a text on New Year’s Eve, 2011. Katy later signed her divorce papers with a heart and a smiley face.

The pop star told Vogue in 2013: "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

Katy Perry partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad