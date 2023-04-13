Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller has died aged 71, her publisher has confirmed. According to sources, the broadcaster and author died over the Easter weekend after a short illness.

Alison Starling, from publishing firm Octopus, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with Judith on and off for the past 30 years and the news of her death is a huge shock.

“She had such energy and spirit – and always combined her impressively broad-ranging, in-depth knowledge of antiques with a life-long passion to make the world of collecting accessible and unintimidating [sic] to all.

“Judith will be much missed by all those readers and viewers who looked to her for expert and reassuringly friendly advice.”

Judith appeared alongside Fiona Bruce on the popular antiques show, and has published numerous books on antiques and interiors. She has also contributed to several newspapers and magazines such as BBC Homes and Antiques.

Miller also worked as a consultant and co-presenter on The Antiques Trail, for which she did eight seasons. She also appeared on shows such as Priceless and It’s Your Bid.

