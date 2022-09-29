Every James Bond film ever made will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from next month as the iconic film franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary.

As well as making their way through all 25 007 movies this autumn, Bond fans will also be able to enjoy a new feature documentary exploring the history of music within the franchise.

No Time to Die, the latest 007 installment starring Daniel Craig , Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Lea Seydoux, is included in the billing.

If you prefer the classics, the old favourites featuring portrayals by Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan are all there too.

Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of the Bond films that will be streaming on Amazon Prime , what date they’ll be streaming from and how to watch.

What James Bond films are streaming on Amazon Prime?

All 25 James Bond movies are set to stream on Amazon Prime in October in celebration of the film franchise’s 60th anniversary. Here’s the full list:

Dr. No (1962)

(1962) From Russia with Love (1963)

(1963) Goldfinger (1964)

(1964) Thunderball (1965)

(1965) You Only Live Twice (1967)

(1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

(1969) Diamonds are Forever (1971)

(1971) Live and Let Die (1973)

(1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

(1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(1977) Moonraker (1979)

(1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981)

(1981) Octopussy (1983)

(1983) A View to Kill (1985)

(1985) The Living Daylights (1987)

(1987) Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

(1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

(1997) The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

(2002) Casino Royale (2006)

(2006) Quantum of Solace (2008)

(2008) Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

(2015) No Time to Die (2021)

When will all 25 James Bond films be streaming on Amazon Prime?

All 25 James Bond films will be available to watch on Amazon Prime in the UK from October 3 2022.

The films will only be streaming for a limited time.

Is Sound of 007 and Sound of 007: LIVE from Royal Albert Hall streaming on Amazon Prime?

The Sound of 007, a new feature documentary from filmmaker Mat Whitecross, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from October 5 along with all the 007 films.

The documentary explores the six-decade history of music in the James Bond franchise, revealing enthralling true tales behind some of the most beloved soundtracks in cinema.

Prime will also globally stream The Sound of 007: LIVE from Royal Albert Hall, a charity concert taking place on October 4.

The concert will see stars including Dame Shirley Bassey, Garbage and Lulu perform iconic Bond themes.

How to watch all 25 James Bond films and Sound of 007 on Amazon Prime?

Once you have signed up to Amazon Prime Video , you will be able to watch all 25 James Bond films and the Sound of 007 from October 5.

New subscribers can enjoy 30 days free when they sign up for Amazon Prime .

What is James Bond?

The James Bond series centres around a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by the late writer Ian Fleming.

The Bond films are well known for a number of features including their theme songs, 007’s cars, guns and gadgets and his relationships with various women, often referred to as ‘Bond girls’.

There has been speculation about who will play the next Bond , with the bookies’ odds favouring Idris Elba, Harry Styles and Henry Cavill.

The film series is the fifth highest-grossing to date, having grossed over $7.04 billion in total.

James Bond and Queen Elizabeth II

As the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, many were looking back at her memorable appearance at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

The late monarch, who died in September, joined 007 in a comedy sketch that stole the show during the dramatic opening ceremony of the event in 2012.

Gary Connery and Mark Sutton parachute into the stadium as part of short James Bond film featuring Daniel Craig and The Queen during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012.

The scene, master-minded by oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, saw Daniel Craig’s Bond calling at Buckingham Place to escort the Queen to the event, who greeted him with the words ‘good evening, Mr Bond ’.

A quick walk to the helicopter then saw the pair soar over London and the Olympic stadium before the Queen appeared to parachute into the arena, a role played by a stunt double.

