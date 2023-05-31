Spotify users have been left without audio on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) after the app has crashed, according to Downdetector . The vast majority of issues relate to users with their audio streaming and accessing the app from 2.57pm.

Downdetector said 40% of users have reported problems with their audio streaming, 36% of users have issues with the app and 24% of users reported problems with its website. The issues mostly appear to be affecting those in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the full details of the issue have not been specified, one person said the songs were changing on the app automatically.