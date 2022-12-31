Iceland has issued an urgent product recall after an item sold in many stores in England, Wales and Scotland was deemed unsafe for consumption following confirmation it may contain undeclared amounts of peanuts and eggs, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

“Iceland Foods is recalling Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts and egg, which are not mentioned on the label,” confirmed the FSA. “As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with Snickers Dessert Bar. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg,” the FSA added.

The recall applies to 600g Mars Desserts Bars with a best before date February 23, 2024.

What should I do if I purchased a Mars Desserts Bar?

According to the FSA, if you have bought and have an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details or if you have any questions, you can contact the customer care team on 0800 328 0800.

What action is Iceland taking?

Iceland Foods is recalling the product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Iceland issued the recall on Friday December 30. 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

