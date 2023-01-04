Hold The Front Page follows Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar as they journey across the UK working for local newspapers in search for real local stories strong enough to make the front page. Six of National World’s newspapers and websites will feature in the flagship Sky series airing tonight (January 4)

Co-ordinated by National World deputy editor in chief and veteran journalist Gary Shipton, the show aims to draw audiences into the fast-paced and unique world of local journalism. The comedians will tackle the issues of the day, delve into local mysteries and take part in unusual events embedded in local folklore.

Neil Mcintosh, Editor of The Scotsman, spoke on working with Widdicombe and Kumar: “It was a pleasure to welcome Josh and Nish. Arriving in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival, they dipped their toes in the full range of Scotsman coverage – from show reviews to rocket launches, via one of Scotland’s most eminent politicians, and one of its most fearsome actors.”

Part of the series’ core aim was to shine a light on local communities around the UK and to show how instrumental local journalism has always been in manufacturing the identity of towns, villages and cities nationwide. Editor of The Blackpool Gazette, Nicola Adam, said: “I really hope the show demonstrates the breadth of what we do across local news in the UK, it’s not all bad news as the vast majority of stories we tell is to showcase our wonderful communities and people as well as advocating on the issues which matter to them.

“We genuinely appreciate our readers and we welcomed this opportunity to shine a light on some of the work we do, day in and day out here in Blackpool and across the UK. Thanks to Josh, Nish and the entire team.”

When is Hold The Front Page on TV?

Episode one of the brand new Hold The Front Page series featuring Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar airs on Wednesday, January 4 at 9pm on Sky Max. All episodes will be available to watch via On Demand.

What newspapers do Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar visit in Hold The Front Page?

Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe attend unusual events in the name of local journalism

