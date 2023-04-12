Today’s (April 12) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of one a band who rose to fame in the early 90s, with today’s mystery song being over three decades old.

They have sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and over 19 million records in the US alone. The band has had 18 Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, five number one hits, and received 11 Grammy Award nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Most Popular

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 12)

Today’s Heardle is: Man in the Box by Alice In Chains (1990)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle