Daniel Radcliffe’s partner Erin Darke, who he has been dating for over 10 years, has given birth to their first child. The Harry Potter star met his partner while working together on Kill Your Darlings in 2012.

Radcliffe, 33, was photographed pushing a pram in New York City on Monday (April 25). The pictures - obtained by The Daily Mail - show new mum, Erin, 38, wearing jeans and a face mask nestled under her chin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Newsweek last year, the former child actor detailed his approach to parenting in the future. He said: “I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like: ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department, I’d love to be something in the crew.’

Most Popular

“I wouldn’t want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad