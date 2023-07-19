To help the UK get into the football spirit over the coming weeks, Greggs is offering customers a free Sausage Roll or Vegan Sausage Roll. The offer will take place on the days England’s Lionesses play in the Women’s World Cup.

To claim the offer, customers must order via Just Eat and spend £12.50 or more on the key dates. A Greggs spokesperson said: “Food is a huge part of football culture and we’re pleased to be teaming up with Just Eat to offer fans an exclusive deal on our tasty favourites during the tournament.

“While fans are cheering on the lionesses and willing them to bring it home, we hope that these offers will further help to keep the nations’ spirits high throughout the summer.”

