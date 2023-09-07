Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Watch more videos on Shots!

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have confirmed they are leaving Channel 4 show Gogglebox. Stephen, who has starred on the show since the first series, shared the news on behalf of the couple in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The post reads: “We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

“We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years.”

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Stephen also shared a video of the couple in the same Instagram post, addressing his followers. He said: “So we thought we would put out this little video especially for the fans of the show.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig are leaving Gogglebox

“Just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years, it really has meant a lot.”

“If you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are always available on Netflix,” joked Stephen, adding: “Come to the salon, come and get your hair cut.”

He signed the post off by reminding fans to tune into the next episode of the current series this Friday (September 8). A number of Stephen and Daniel’s Gogglebox co-stars flooded to the comments section to deliver their well wishes.

Izzi Warner commented: “Gonna miss you both”. Co-stars Simon and Jane Minty also shared a message on Stephen’s post. “So sorry to hear this, Jane and I will miss you,” Simon wrote. “Watching how you did it was super helpful to us newbies.