Glastonbury 2023: How to get free tickets to sold out festival

With just under two months left to go until Glastonbury 2023, fans are preparing for the music event of the year. The highly anticipated event always sells out, leaving many music fans devastated.

When tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”.

The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

Festival organisers tweeted just seven minutes after the tickets went live to say: “The tickets in this morning’s resale have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out.”

The 51st Glastonbury Festival is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between June 21 and June 25, 2023. Earlier this year, the full line-up was announced including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

But is there a way to get free tickets for Glastonbury 2023 and how can you still attend the music festival? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get free tickets for Glastonbury 2023

Volunteering

If you didn’t manage to get tickets to this year’s festival, you can volunteer at the event through a charity and see music acts during your down time. Most charities will ask volunteers for a deposit which will be refunded once the work is completed.

Volunteers are usually required to work three eight-hour shifts to make up the cost of their ticket. However, this depends on the charity or job role. Volunteering roles include stewards, litter picker, shower crew, bar work and working on stalls at the festival.

Charities looking for volunteers include Oxfam , Greenpeace , WaterAid and Shelter.

Oasis Carnival are also looking to recruit volunteers for stewarding in exchange for a ticket. You can find more information on the Oasis Carnival website.

Enter a competition

Chocolatiers Tony’s Chocoloney are currently offering free Glastonbury tickets to customers who find a golden ticket in one of their chocolate bars. The five special bars will be available to purchase until June 16 and all profit made from the sales will go to Oxfam.

After finding the golden ticket, the lucky winners will receive two general admission weekend entry tickets to the festival. You must be aged 18 or over to take part.