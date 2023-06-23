News you can trust since 1855
Crowds watch the performances on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Crowds watch the performances on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photographs from day 3 including Churnups, Foo Fighters, Texas and the crowds

Glastonbury 2023 marks the official beginning of summer music festivals across the UK.

Andrew Quinn
By Andrew Quinn
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 21:12 BST

It's the music festival musicians and fans all dream of. Glastonbury 2023 is showing all the signs that it's going to be one to remember.

The sun shone and thousands of different coloured tents flapped in the welcome summer breeze. Glastonbury was officially in full swing.

With hundreds of different acts to see and things to do, festivalgoers were never going to be short on options but the question every fan was asking was 'who the heck are the Churnups?'

The strangely named band were scheduled to play the coveted Pyramid Stage between 6.15pm and 7.20pm but there was a catch - no-one had ever heard of them. Mystery gave way to speculation and every act under the sun, including Britney Spears, was rumoured to be the band masquerading as The Churnups.

The cat was out of the bag on Friday afternoon though when a photograph of Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, backstage at Glastonbury was shared at lightning speed across social media. The Churnups were Foo Fighters.

The Arctic Monkeys are the headline act for Friday but Glastonbury continues on Saturday with Guns N' Roses and the festival will come to a close with an eagerly awaited performance by Sir Elton John on Sunday evening.

Festivalgoers queue for the showers on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 23, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Glastonbury 2023

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reacts after warm welcome as she joins a panel discussing women's rights and Iran in the left field tent at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

2. Glastonbury 2023

Festivalgoers attend day 3 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 23, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Glastonbury 2023

British singer song-writer Billy Bragg hosts a panel discussing women's rights and Iran in the left field tent on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 23, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Glastonbury 2023

